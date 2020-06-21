All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
290 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

290 Lafayette Avenue

290 Lafayette Avenue · (718) 852-9050
Location

290 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Come experience the luxuries of brownstone living in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath upper floor duplex in Clinton Hill. Use your separate entrance through the parlor level to head upstairs to a luminous south facing living room with over-sized windows and direct access to your own deck and half bathroom. The kitchen has been newly renovated with contemporary cherry-wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor bedroom features beautiful original shutters and an beautiful ivory color decorative fireplace. On the 2nd level, the main bathroom is classic and fresh with crisp white paint, subway tiles, and a skylight; two enormous king sized bedrooms; 3 closets; French doors and in unit laundry area with skylight. There are three skylights total, which flood natural light on the 2nd level, 3 decorative fireplaces and original hardwood floors have been refinished and well preserved throughout. Heat and hot water included. Clinton hill is vibrant and full of culinary options for any lifestyle. With a brand new Food Emporium supermarket and Starbucks a stone throw away plus Peaches Shrimp and Crab, Choice Market, Mekelburg's, Pratt Institute, Mikes Coffee Shop, Clementine Bakery and so much more for you to enjoy. One block to the G train and 4 blocks to the C Train at Clinton and Washington stop, Barclay Center and shopping at Atlantic Terminal are approximately 10 minutes away and get to Manhattan in about 20 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
290 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 290 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
290 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
