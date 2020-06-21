290 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

Come experience the luxuries of brownstone living in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath upper floor duplex in Clinton Hill. Use your separate entrance through the parlor level to head upstairs to a luminous south facing living room with over-sized windows and direct access to your own deck and half bathroom. The kitchen has been newly renovated with contemporary cherry-wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor bedroom features beautiful original shutters and an beautiful ivory color decorative fireplace. On the 2nd level, the main bathroom is classic and fresh with crisp white paint, subway tiles, and a skylight; two enormous king sized bedrooms; 3 closets; French doors and in unit laundry area with skylight. There are three skylights total, which flood natural light on the 2nd level, 3 decorative fireplaces and original hardwood floors have been refinished and well preserved throughout. Heat and hot water included. Clinton hill is vibrant and full of culinary options for any lifestyle. With a brand new Food Emporium supermarket and Starbucks a stone throw away plus Peaches Shrimp and Crab, Choice Market, Mekelburg's, Pratt Institute, Mikes Coffee Shop, Clementine Bakery and so much more for you to enjoy. One block to the G train and 4 blocks to the C Train at Clinton and Washington stop, Barclay Center and shopping at Atlantic Terminal are approximately 10 minutes away and get to Manhattan in about 20 minutes.