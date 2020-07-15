Amenities
Introducing 285 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill! (corner of 3rd Avenue)New Development building with 11 units that feature stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, including a Maytag dishwasher and a microwave. Central AC and Heat. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows allowing in natural sunlight. Residents have access to an 1800 SQFT shared roof deck with a laundry room in the basement. Video Intercom. Located by multiple bus stops and the N,R,Q,D,B,2,3,4,5 trains at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center stop. Pets allowed.