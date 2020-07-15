All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

285 Bergen Street

285 Bergen St · (917) 239-6713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Introducing 285 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill! (corner of 3rd Avenue)New Development building with 11 units that feature stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, including a Maytag dishwasher and a microwave. Central AC and Heat. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows allowing in natural sunlight. Residents have access to an 1800 SQFT shared roof deck with a laundry room in the basement. Video Intercom. Located by multiple bus stops and the N,R,Q,D,B,2,3,4,5 trains at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center stop. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Bergen Street have any available units?
285 Bergen Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 285 Bergen Street have?
Some of 285 Bergen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 285 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 285 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 285 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 285 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 285 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 285 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
