2821 Brighton 7 Street

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Stunning three bedrooms apartment in house 2nd floor, a clean, quiet and in middle of the block. Pet allowed on case by case basis and hardwood flooring, supernatural lights. Well maintain apartment with apmle polished flooring, stainless steel appliances, application process is fast and easy can be done within 1- 3 days maximum. Near subway Q, and B lines, and B1, B4, B36 and B68 buses.

NOTICE:

Accordance to Central Disease Control (CDC) and Government guidelines showing are presented and can be non-contacted based.