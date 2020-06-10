All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

2821 Brighton 7 Street

2821 Brighton 7th Street · (718) 676-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2821 Brighton 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Brighton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

Stunning three bedrooms apartment in house 2nd floor, a clean, quiet and in middle of the block. Pet allowed on case by case basis and hardwood flooring, supernatural lights. Well maintain apartment with apmle polished flooring, stainless steel appliances, application process is fast and easy can be done within 1- 3 days maximum. Near subway Q, and B lines, and B1, B4, B36 and B68 buses.
NOTICE:
Accordance to Central Disease Control (CDC) and Government guidelines showing are presented and can be non-contacted based.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have any available units?
2821 Brighton 7 Street has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have?
Some of 2821 Brighton 7 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Brighton 7 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Brighton 7 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Brighton 7 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Brighton 7 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street offer parking?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have a pool?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have accessible units?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 Brighton 7 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 Brighton 7 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
