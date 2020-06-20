Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed gym range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

amazing 2 beds 1 bath in Bushwick - Property Id: 287252



2 Bed / 1 Bath at 282 Himrod St - Unit: 3R in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: DeKalb Av (L), Knickerbocker Av (M). Bedrooms on opposite ends. One is above-average and the other is enormous with two extra-large closets. Spacious living room with exposed brick and dimmable lighting; plenty of kitchen storage and counter space. Located on a quiet residential block right between the L & M trains and around the corner from just about every kind of store or kind of food you can imagine. Maria Hernandez Park, City Fresh Market, Three Diamond Door, Blink Fitness, and countless others are all right there! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



AMENITIES

Eat In Kitchen

Exposed Brick

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287252

Property Id 287252



(RLNE5848059)