All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 282 Himrod St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
282 Himrod St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

282 Himrod St

282 Himrod Street · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

282 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
gym
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
amazing 2 beds 1 bath in Bushwick - Property Id: 287252

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 282 Himrod St - Unit: 3R in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: DeKalb Av (L), Knickerbocker Av (M). Bedrooms on opposite ends. One is above-average and the other is enormous with two extra-large closets. Spacious living room with exposed brick and dimmable lighting; plenty of kitchen storage and counter space. Located on a quiet residential block right between the L & M trains and around the corner from just about every kind of store or kind of food you can imagine. Maria Hernandez Park, City Fresh Market, Three Diamond Door, Blink Fitness, and countless others are all right there! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
Eat In Kitchen
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287252
Property Id 287252

(RLNE5848059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Himrod St have any available units?
282 Himrod St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Himrod St have?
Some of 282 Himrod St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Himrod St currently offering any rent specials?
282 Himrod St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Himrod St pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 Himrod St is pet friendly.
Does 282 Himrod St offer parking?
No, 282 Himrod St does not offer parking.
Does 282 Himrod St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Himrod St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Himrod St have a pool?
No, 282 Himrod St does not have a pool.
Does 282 Himrod St have accessible units?
No, 282 Himrod St does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Himrod St have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Himrod St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Himrod St have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Himrod St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 282 Himrod St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity