All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 281 Union Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
281 Union Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:29 AM

281 Union Ave

281 Union Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

281 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
rent controlled
Rent Stabilized

One Month Free ($2954 net, $3200 gross)

Welcome to 281 Union Avenue

This sunny 1 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Located on the 4th floor in an elevator building, this corner unit gets an amazing amount of natural light with huge floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the entire apartment. The apartment also features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a virtual doorman and many other building amenities.

The location is absolutely perfect. The apartment is just a short walk away from the (J,M,Z,G,L) trains. You are close to great restaurants such as Hello Bklyn, Williamsburg Pizza and Sazon Perez. Walgreens and Brooklyn Harvest Market are just a few blocks away as well, this makes grocery shopping extremely convenient.

Contact us today to set up a showing!

Apartment Features:
- Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors
- Recessed Lighting
- On-Site Super

- Elevator
- Parking
- Laundry Room
- Gym
- Storage
- Bike Storage
- Roof Deck
-Trains (L, G, J, M, Z)

* Advertising net effective rent ($2954 net, $3200 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 13-month term.

* Virtual tour available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Union Ave have any available units?
281 Union Ave has a unit available for $2,954 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 Union Ave have?
Some of 281 Union Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
281 Union Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 281 Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 281 Union Ave offer parking?
Yes, 281 Union Ave does offer parking.
Does 281 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Union Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 281 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 281 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 281 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Union Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Union Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Union Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 281 Union Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity