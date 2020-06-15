281 Union Ave

Amenities
Rent Stabilized
Welcome to 281 Union Avenue
This sunny 1 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Located on the 4th floor in an elevator building, this corner unit gets an amazing amount of natural light with huge floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the entire apartment. The apartment also features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a virtual doorman and many other building amenities.
The location is absolutely perfect. The apartment is just a short walk away from the (J,M,Z,G,L) trains. You are close to great restaurants such as Hello Bklyn, Williamsburg Pizza and Sazon Perez. Walgreens and Brooklyn Harvest Market are just a few blocks away as well, this makes grocery shopping extremely convenient.
Contact us today to set up a showing!
Apartment Features:
- Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors
- Recessed Lighting
- On-Site Super
- Elevator
- Parking
- Laundry Room
- Gym
- Storage
- Bike Storage
- Roof Deck
-Trains (L, G, J, M, Z)
* Advertising net effective rent ($2954 net, $3200 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 13-month term.
* Virtual tour available upon request