Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
280 Patchen Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

280 Patchen Avenue

280 Patchen Avenue · (718) 765-3770
Location

280 Patchen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
yoga
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
yoga
NO FEE/CYOFSERENITY280 Patchen Ave, #2BEDFORD-STUYVESANTLive the life youve always dreamed of in this sprawling duplex with elegant interiors that evoke a feeling of sophistication and high-end cosmopolitan style. Comprised of three (3) sprawling bedrooms, three (3) bathrooms, private outdoor space primed for Al fresco dining, summer soirees, or winding down with a yoga/meditation session on a cool, summer evening.A vision of light and luxury, with meticulous attention to fit and finish, this stunning home features an open concept with rich 6 white oak flooring, marble detailed fireplace, fabulous lighting, and refined finishes at every touch. The traditional style of the black freestanding tub with angled edges and an inverted black and white color scheme adds an artistic contrast, high style and is the perfect vessel for relaxation and recovery.A modern day beauty with impeccable credentials, this iPad-controlled smart home features Sonos Bluetooth Speakers, Amazon Alexa system, Nest-controlled central heating & cooling, Cornelit video security system, cove/recessed lighting and in-unit laundry.Entertain in the open living room with a seamless flow into the dining area, and modern, windowed kitchen tailored to your inner chef. Sleek grey & white lacquer cabinetry, white quartz counter tops, and waterfall island adorn your windowed state-of-the-art chefs kitchen, striking a luxurious tone throughout the home. Fisher Paykel appliance package, Bosch dishwasher and freestanding wine fridge are the perfect accouterments.A grand floating staircase leads to your oasis, the master bedroom with spa-styled en-suite bath, and bucolic garden views. Two (2) additional King-sized bedrooms add the flexibility to your lifestyle youve always longed for. Conveniently located in bustling Stuyvesant Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Transportation: Express A & C trains at Utica Ave Station, and B25, B46 and Select B46 bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Patchen Avenue have any available units?
280 Patchen Avenue has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Patchen Avenue have?
Some of 280 Patchen Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Patchen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
280 Patchen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Patchen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue offer parking?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue have a pool?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Patchen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Patchen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Patchen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
