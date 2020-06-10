280 Patchen Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE/CYOFSERENITY280 Patchen Ave, #2BEDFORD-STUYVESANTLive the life youve always dreamed of in this sprawling duplex with elegant interiors that evoke a feeling of sophistication and high-end cosmopolitan style. Comprised of three (3) sprawling bedrooms, three (3) bathrooms, private outdoor space primed for Al fresco dining, summer soirees, or winding down with a yoga/meditation session on a cool, summer evening.A vision of light and luxury, with meticulous attention to fit and finish, this stunning home features an open concept with rich 6 white oak flooring, marble detailed fireplace, fabulous lighting, and refined finishes at every touch. The traditional style of the black freestanding tub with angled edges and an inverted black and white color scheme adds an artistic contrast, high style and is the perfect vessel for relaxation and recovery.A modern day beauty with impeccable credentials, this iPad-controlled smart home features Sonos Bluetooth Speakers, Amazon Alexa system, Nest-controlled central heating & cooling, Cornelit video security system, cove/recessed lighting and in-unit laundry.Entertain in the open living room with a seamless flow into the dining area, and modern, windowed kitchen tailored to your inner chef. Sleek grey & white lacquer cabinetry, white quartz counter tops, and waterfall island adorn your windowed state-of-the-art chefs kitchen, striking a luxurious tone throughout the home. Fisher Paykel appliance package, Bosch dishwasher and freestanding wine fridge are the perfect accouterments.A grand floating staircase leads to your oasis, the master bedroom with spa-styled en-suite bath, and bucolic garden views. Two (2) additional King-sized bedrooms add the flexibility to your lifestyle youve always longed for. Conveniently located in bustling Stuyvesant Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Transportation: Express A & C trains at Utica Ave Station, and B25, B46 and Select B46 bus.