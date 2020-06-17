All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

28 2nd Place

28 2nd Place · (718) 765-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Everything you need! Room to live, work and enjoy the outdoors. This magnificent duplex in a 34 ft wide brownstone is approximately 2,000 square feet with 3 plus bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.The parlor floor has soaring ceilings and oversized windows along with the master bedroom, a large second bedroom, another full bathroom and a windowed second living room or office. The luxurious master bedroom suite has 2 walk-in closets and a 5 piece bathroom with double sinks, rain shower, and a soaking tub. The garden level has an open floor plan where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow together perfectly. The kitchen was just renovated and opens to the large south facing garden though double french doors. This level also has the third bedroom, another full bath, and a large storage/laundry room. Glorious radiant heat and split system A/C makes the indoor climate just right. Pets considered on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 2nd Place have any available units?
28 2nd Place has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 2nd Place have?
Some of 28 2nd Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
28 2nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 28 2nd Place offer parking?
No, 28 2nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 28 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 28 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 28 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 28 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 2nd Place has units with air conditioning.
