28 2nd Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Everything you need! Room to live, work and enjoy the outdoors. This magnificent duplex in a 34 ft wide brownstone is approximately 2,000 square feet with 3 plus bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.The parlor floor has soaring ceilings and oversized windows along with the master bedroom, a large second bedroom, another full bathroom and a windowed second living room or office. The luxurious master bedroom suite has 2 walk-in closets and a 5 piece bathroom with double sinks, rain shower, and a soaking tub. The garden level has an open floor plan where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow together perfectly. The kitchen was just renovated and opens to the large south facing garden though double french doors. This level also has the third bedroom, another full bath, and a large storage/laundry room. Glorious radiant heat and split system A/C makes the indoor climate just right. Pets considered on approval.