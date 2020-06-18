All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 277 Gold Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
277 Gold Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

277 Gold Street

277 Gold Street · (914) 506-0934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

277 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
media room
valet service
No FeeConvertible 2 BedroomUnpack your bags, you're finally home!Spacious Apartments, Hardwood Flooring, Caesar Stone Kitchen Counters, with Black Absolute Marble Floors, Marble Baths, Washer/Dryer in Unit, I-Pod Dock with Built in Speakers in all units, Fitness Centers, Indoor Pool, Landscaped Roofdeck, with Cabanas and Residents LoungeDoormanElevatorPets AllowedWasher/Dryer In-UnitBike RoomCold StorageCommunity Recreation FacilitiesConciergeGarage ParkingGymLaundry in BuildingLive-in SuperMedia RoomPackage RoomParking AvailableSmoke-freeSwimming PoolCentral Air ConditioningDishwasherRENTALGuarantors AcceptedDeckRoof DeckTRAINSClose to 10 train lines (A,C,F,B,Q,R,2,3,4,5), only a stop away from Manhattan.For your convenience, you will also find a grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaning, a bakery, and car rental services all on site.Price advertised is net effective. Contact for a private showing:914-506-0934awilson@vorohome.com angelzapata415939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Gold Street have any available units?
277 Gold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 277 Gold Street have?
Some of 277 Gold Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Gold Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 Gold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Gold Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 Gold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 277 Gold Street offer parking?
Yes, 277 Gold Street does offer parking.
Does 277 Gold Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 Gold Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Gold Street have a pool?
Yes, 277 Gold Street has a pool.
Does 277 Gold Street have accessible units?
No, 277 Gold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Gold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Gold Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Gold Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 277 Gold Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 277 Gold Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity