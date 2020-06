Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This gracious sun-filled two-bedroom two-bath condominium is the perfect place to call home. Enter into a spacious open living/dining area flooded with light through oversized paned windows and a sliding glass door that opens onto a charming balcony. Adjacent to the living/dining area is the well-appointed kitchen complete with custom cabinets, Ceasarstone counter tops and Bosch appliances. Quietly tucked away in the back of the apartment are both bedrooms of nearly equal size. The serene master bedroom features a modern en suite bath complete with Kohler fixtures and designer tiles. A large custom walk in closet and a private balcony complete the master suite. The window and glass door allow for great tree top views and beautiful southern light. The second bedroom is large and bright. Adjacent to the second bedroom is the stylish second bathroom flanked with high end finishes and a tranquil soaking bath. In addition, there is a full laundry closet and a coat closet for added storage.



Heat & hot water to be paid by tenant.



Currently zoned for PS 10 and close to great neighborhood favorites such as Lot 2 and Guiseppina's.



Pictures are taken from the previously furnished apartment.