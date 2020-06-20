All apartments in Brooklyn
273 Nostrand Avenue

273 Nostrand Avenue · (718) 483-6755
Location

273 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
playground
This lovely 2 bedroom apartment in an 8-unit condo building is situated where the trendy neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill meet. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout and an open living-kitchen concept, fully equipped with a dishwasher. The two separate bedrooms are well proportioned with ample storage space. The apartment is located right near the G train at the Bedford-Nostrand station and within close proximity to the A,C trains at Nostrand Avenue. This thriving neighborhood includes some of North Brooklyn's best-loved coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife. The beautifully landscaped Von King Park is two blocks away with over 7 acres of green space, a playground and well-loved dog runs. Additional storage included in the basement! Newly renovated laundromat next door! Heat and hot water are included in your rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Available for July 1 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
273 Nostrand Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 273 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 273 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
273 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Nostrand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 273 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Nostrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 273 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 273 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Nostrand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
