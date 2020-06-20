273 Nostrand Avenue

Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom apartment in an 8-unit condo building is situated where the trendy neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill meet. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout and an open living-kitchen concept, fully equipped with a dishwasher. The two separate bedrooms are well proportioned with ample storage space. The apartment is located right near the G train at the Bedford-Nostrand station and within close proximity to the A,C trains at Nostrand Avenue. This thriving neighborhood includes some of North Brooklyn's best-loved coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife. The beautifully landscaped Von King Park is two blocks away with over 7 acres of green space, a playground and well-loved dog runs. Additional storage included in the basement! Newly renovated laundromat next door! Heat and hot water are included in your rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Available for July 1 occupancy.