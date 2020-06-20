273 Nostrand Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park playground

This lovely 2 bedroom apartment in an 8-unit condo building is situated where the trendy neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill meet. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout and an open living-kitchen concept, fully equipped with a dishwasher. The two separate bedrooms are well proportioned with ample storage space. The apartment is located right near the G train at the Bedford-Nostrand station and within close proximity to the A,C trains at Nostrand Avenue. This thriving neighborhood includes some of North Brooklyn's best-loved coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife. The beautifully landscaped Von King Park is two blocks away with over 7 acres of green space, a playground and well-loved dog runs. Additional storage included in the basement! Newly renovated laundromat next door! Heat and hot water are included in your rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with deposit.