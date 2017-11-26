All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
270 Ashland Place
270 Ashland Place

270 Ashland Pl · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Fort Greene
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

270 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Incredible space, in this expansive and sprawling, light filled corner home. Entertainers dream with an open kitchen with island and double pantry providing incredible storage plus plenty of room for dining. Relax and take in the views of the iconic Williamsburg Bank Building and Barclays Center to the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty from the spacious, open living room. Master bedroom with plenty of room for king sized bed and each bedroom more dramatic than the next. Washer and dryer in home too. Full service amenities include the state-of-the-art fitness studio offering daily classes and an outdoor fitness area, outdoor movie screening area, demo kitchen, barbecue area, and billiard room. The view from the 53rd floor roof deck and resident lounge will take your breath away. -Resident Lounges*
-Fitness Center, Yoga Studio and Outdoor fitness area*
-Demo Kitchen*
-Stroller Parking
-Special Access and discounts at Gotham Market at The Ashland
-Outdoor Terraces*
-Outdoor Movie Screening Area*
-Barbecue Area*
-Screening room*
-Billiard room*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Ashland Place have any available units?
270 Ashland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 270 Ashland Place have?
Some of 270 Ashland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Ashland Place currently offering any rent specials?
270 Ashland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Ashland Place pet-friendly?
No, 270 Ashland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 270 Ashland Place offer parking?
Yes, 270 Ashland Place does offer parking.
Does 270 Ashland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 Ashland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Ashland Place have a pool?
No, 270 Ashland Place does not have a pool.
Does 270 Ashland Place have accessible units?
Yes, 270 Ashland Place has accessible units.
Does 270 Ashland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Ashland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Ashland Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Ashland Place has units with air conditioning.
