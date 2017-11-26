270 Ashland Place

Amenities

Incredible space, in this expansive and sprawling, light filled corner home. Entertainers dream with an open kitchen with island and double pantry providing incredible storage plus plenty of room for dining. Relax and take in the views of the iconic Williamsburg Bank Building and Barclays Center to the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty from the spacious, open living room. Master bedroom with plenty of room for king sized bed and each bedroom more dramatic than the next. Washer and dryer in home too. Full service amenities include the state-of-the-art fitness studio offering daily classes and an outdoor fitness area, outdoor movie screening area, demo kitchen, barbecue area, and billiard room. The view from the 53rd floor roof deck and resident lounge will take your breath away. -Resident Lounges*

