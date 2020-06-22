270 15 ST.

Amenities

SUNNY 3 Bedroom in HOT Location 15th St/5 Ave NEAR R/F/G TRAINS.JUNE 1ST MOVE - UNIT OCCUPIED - NOW SHOWING by APPOINTMENT ONLY. SUNNY 3 bedroom or 2 Bedroom with Home Office in prime park Slope Location. Spacious Apartment with flexible layout. THIS APT IS A 3rd FLOOR WALK UP (two low flights) .The Kitchen is a pretty pass through layout, while the bedrooms and living room offer charming french doors throughout. Great and easy bedroom spaces , queen beds can be comfortably arranged while the closets offer wide space for hangings. The third room is a perfect guest room or home office and is now being used as a third bedroom. No Laundry in the building , but very accessible in the area. VERY QUIET BUILDING HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION 15TH STREET BETWEEN 5 AVE - 6 AVE IN SOUTH SLOPE. Lots of local eateries and businesses along 5th, 6th, 7th Avenues 15th St/5 Ave NEAR R/F/G TRAINSSmall Pets Allowed, There is no Video available for this apartment. Showing by appointment. skyline13377