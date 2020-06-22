All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

270 15 ST.

270 15th Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUNNY 3 Bedroom in HOT Location 15th St/5 Ave NEAR R/F/G TRAINS.JUNE 1ST MOVE - UNIT OCCUPIED - NOW SHOWING by APPOINTMENT ONLY. SUNNY 3 bedroom or 2 Bedroom with Home Office in prime park Slope Location. Spacious Apartment with flexible layout. THIS APT IS A 3rd FLOOR WALK UP (two low flights) .The Kitchen is a pretty pass through layout, while the bedrooms and living room offer charming french doors throughout. Great and easy bedroom spaces , queen beds can be comfortably arranged while the closets offer wide space for hangings. The third room is a perfect guest room or home office and is now being used as a third bedroom. No Laundry in the building , but very accessible in the area. VERY QUIET BUILDING HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION 15TH STREET BETWEEN 5 AVE - 6 AVE IN SOUTH SLOPE. Lots of local eateries and businesses along 5th, 6th, 7th Avenues 15th St/5 Ave NEAR R/F/G TRAINSSmall Pets Allowed, There is no Video available for this apartment. Showing by appointment. skyline13377

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 15 ST. have any available units?
270 15 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 270 15 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
270 15 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 15 ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 15 ST. is pet friendly.
Does 270 15 ST. offer parking?
No, 270 15 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 270 15 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 15 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 15 ST. have a pool?
No, 270 15 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 270 15 ST. have accessible units?
No, 270 15 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 270 15 ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 15 ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 15 ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 15 ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
