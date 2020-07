Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Just moments away from the J Train Van Siclen stop and about 15 minutes by train to Canal Street.



Well lit apartment, flooded with light from both Northern and Southern exposure and skylight.



Ideal layout situation as the common living space is sandwiched in between two great sized bedrooms.



Updated with new floors and modern features.



Includes washer and dryer unit in building and air conditioner units.



Close to the YMCA, grocery stores and small business district. Fantastic neighborhood and short distance to the park. Close to shops and restaurants as well.



Pet friendly!