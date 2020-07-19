All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

265 Saint James Place

265 Saint James Place · (718) 832-4192
Location

265 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Settle into this charming one bedroom apartment in a beautiful historic Clinton Hill. The apartment is quiet and sunny, has exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Heat and hot water are included and there is a laundry area in the basement. Cats yes. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis (good dogs yes). 265 St James is located on a tree-lined residential block, close to Pratt and convenient to all of Clinton Hills and Brooklyns best. When you are heading out of the neighborhood, it is a very short walk to the Clinton/Washington stop on C/G trains. It is a quick stroll to Fort Greene, Prospect Heights and Barclay Center. 11 short blocks to Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum and the Botanical Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Saint James Place have any available units?
265 Saint James Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 265 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
265 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Saint James Place is pet friendly.
Does 265 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 265 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 265 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.
