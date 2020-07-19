265 Saint James Place

Amenities

Settle into this charming one bedroom apartment in a beautiful historic Clinton Hill. The apartment is quiet and sunny, has exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Heat and hot water are included and there is a laundry area in the basement. Cats yes. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis (good dogs yes). 265 St James is located on a tree-lined residential block, close to Pratt and convenient to all of Clinton Hills and Brooklyns best. When you are heading out of the neighborhood, it is a very short walk to the Clinton/Washington stop on C/G trains. It is a quick stroll to Fort Greene, Prospect Heights and Barclay Center. 11 short blocks to Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum and the Botanical Garden.