263 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel elevator

Beautiful new modern development in one of Brooklyn's finest neighborhoods. This brand new and uniquely stylish elevator building features 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units that boast an array of luxurious amenities. Two queen sized bedrooms with large floor to ceiling windows overlooking Franklin Ave, state of the art kitchens, with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, two full bathrooms with high end fixtures and tiling, good closet space are just some of the highlights you'll find here. No Broker FeePet FriendlyGuarantor's Accepted Laundry Room Roof Access