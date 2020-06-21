All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

263 Franklin Avenue

263 Franklin Avenue · (718) 384-5304
Location

263 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful new modern development in one of Brooklyn's finest neighborhoods. This brand new and uniquely stylish elevator building features 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units that boast an array of luxurious amenities. Two queen sized bedrooms with large floor to ceiling windows overlooking Franklin Ave, state of the art kitchens, with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, two full bathrooms with high end fixtures and tiling, good closet space are just some of the highlights you'll find here. No Broker FeePet FriendlyGuarantor's Accepted Laundry Room Roof Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
263 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 263 Franklin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
263 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
