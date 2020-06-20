26 Richmond St

Amenities

Stunning 3br 1.5bath in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287995



3 Bed / 1.5 Bath at 26 Richardson St - Unit: 3R in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Metropolitan Av (G), Lorimer St (L). Newly constructed REAL 3 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bathrooms. 3 blocks from the Lorimer Street Stop on the L and G train lines, 10 minute walk to Bedford L and McCarren Park literally out your front door. Big bedrooms, large closets and huge windows in every room. Massive living room, hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances makes this worth every penny! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



High Ceilings

Hardwood floors

Central A/C

Video Intercom

Stainless Steel Appliances

Eat In Kitchen

Built in microwave

Stone countertops

Hardwood Floors

Laundry in building

Outdoor Space

Shared backyard

Common courtyard

Granite countertops

