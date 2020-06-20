26 Richmond St

Amenities
Stunning 3br 1.5bath in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287995
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath at 26 Richardson St - Unit: 3R in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Metropolitan Av (G), Lorimer St (L). Newly constructed REAL 3 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bathrooms. 3 blocks from the Lorimer Street Stop on the L and G train lines, 10 minute walk to Bedford L and McCarren Park literally out your front door. Big bedrooms, large closets and huge windows in every room. Massive living room, hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances makes this worth every penny! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eat In Kitchen
Built in microwave
Stone countertops
Laundry in building
Outdoor Space
Shared backyard
Common courtyard
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287995
Property Id 287995
(RLNE5848075)