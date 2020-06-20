All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

26 Richmond St

26 Richmond Street · (971) 336-8348
Location

26 Richmond Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
new construction
Stunning 3br 1.5bath in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287995

3 Bed / 1.5 Bath at 26 Richardson St - Unit: 3R in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Metropolitan Av (G), Lorimer St (L). Newly constructed REAL 3 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bathrooms. 3 blocks from the Lorimer Street Stop on the L and G train lines, 10 minute walk to Bedford L and McCarren Park literally out your front door. Big bedrooms, large closets and huge windows in every room. Massive living room, hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances makes this worth every penny! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eat In Kitchen
Built in microwave
Stone countertops
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in building
Outdoor Space
Shared backyard
Common courtyard
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287995
Property Id 287995

(RLNE5848075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Richmond St have any available units?
26 Richmond St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Richmond St have?
Some of 26 Richmond St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Richmond St currently offering any rent specials?
26 Richmond St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Richmond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Richmond St is pet friendly.
Does 26 Richmond St offer parking?
No, 26 Richmond St does not offer parking.
Does 26 Richmond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Richmond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Richmond St have a pool?
No, 26 Richmond St does not have a pool.
Does 26 Richmond St have accessible units?
No, 26 Richmond St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Richmond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Richmond St has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Richmond St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Richmond St has units with air conditioning.
