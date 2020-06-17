258 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

This second floor commercial unit is a vast 2400 sqft. spacious loft, perfect as a SoHo style office, studio or retail space! Ceilings approximately 11' tall, wooden floors throughout and windows on all four sides offering quadruple sun exposure! Equipped with two half bathrooms and a kitchenette. Features a huge shared backyard with one other unit!! Building security surveillance in place by owner. Flexible short and long term leases considered. Heat and hot water included.Located in hip Bushwick on high vehicular trafficked street just 2 blocks to the L train at Montrose Ave. Johnson Ave features several galleries Including CLEARANCE, famous ramen eatery, Ichiran Brooklyn as well as upcoming Netflix Studios.Contact me for more information or to schedule a viewing.