Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

258 Johnson Avenue

258 Johnson Avenue · (347) 305-0380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This second floor commercial unit is a vast 2400 sqft. spacious loft, perfect as a SoHo style office, studio or retail space! Ceilings approximately 11' tall, wooden floors throughout and windows on all four sides offering quadruple sun exposure! Equipped with two half bathrooms and a kitchenette. Features a huge shared backyard with one other unit!! Building security surveillance in place by owner. Flexible short and long term leases considered. Heat and hot water included.Located in hip Bushwick on high vehicular trafficked street just 2 blocks to the L train at Montrose Ave. Johnson Ave features several galleries Including CLEARANCE, famous ramen eatery, Ichiran Brooklyn as well as upcoming Netflix Studios.Contact me for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
258 Johnson Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Johnson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
