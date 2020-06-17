All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard

256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard · (718) 809-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment, can be used as a two bedroom. Great Apartment available in well maintained building that's located on in bed stuy. Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. Unit features hardwood floor, Now available for rent. This Large 1 Bedroom both fits queen bed, dresser, and desk large living area and open Large kitchen must see this place, and Great Location Located among world class Dinning, Bars, Boutiques, And Transportation.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12955523

(RLNE5458532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have any available units?
256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have?
Some of 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard offer parking?
No, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
