256 Marcus Garvey Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment, can be used as a two bedroom. Great Apartment available in well maintained building that's located on in bed stuy. Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. Unit features hardwood floor, Now available for rent. This Large 1 Bedroom both fits queen bed, dresser, and desk large living area and open Large kitchen must see this place, and Great Location Located among world class Dinning, Bars, Boutiques, And Transportation.



