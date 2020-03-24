250 North 10th Street

Amenities

NEW TO MARKET!! No Fee ALCOVE STUDIO Lowest priced with w/d in unit, WIC andhigh ceilings. Apartment has a separate modern kitchen with a dishwasher and garbage disposal, spacious living area, in-home washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet.VIDEO COMING SOON!Please note this is a lease assignment from August 1 until end of July 2021 (12 months) with option to extend after for a new lease.Top highlights of the apartment are good closet space, in-unit Washer/Dryer, dishwasher.Building: doorman building in the heart of North Williamsburg, Brooklyn (4 min walk to L/G subway lines) and a block from McCarren Park. Near a million amazing restaurants and coffee shops.24Hour DoormanLandscaped rooftop w/ grillsLobby LoungeFitness Center w/ Peloton BikeGarden/TerracePetFriendlyLivein SuperPackage Room w/ in-apartment deliveryLaundry Room in addition to in-unit W/DElevatorWiFiATM in BuildingParking GarageThe building is pet friendly.Email me for more information. NYLS112797