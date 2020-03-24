All apartments in Brooklyn
250 North 10th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

250 North 10th Street

250 North 10th Street · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
NEW TO MARKET!! No Fee ALCOVE STUDIO Lowest priced with w/d in unit, WIC andhigh ceilings. Apartment has a separate modern kitchen with a dishwasher and garbage disposal, spacious living area, in-home washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet.VIDEO COMING SOON!Please note this is a lease assignment from August 1 until end of July 2021 (12 months) with option to extend after for a new lease.Top highlights of the apartment are good closet space, in-unit Washer/Dryer, dishwasher.Building: doorman building in the heart of North Williamsburg, Brooklyn (4 min walk to L/G subway lines) and a block from McCarren Park. Near a million amazing restaurants and coffee shops.24Hour DoormanLandscaped rooftop w/ grillsLobby LoungeFitness Center w/ Peloton BikeGarden/TerracePetFriendlyLivein SuperPackage Room w/ in-apartment deliveryLaundry Room in addition to in-unit W/DElevatorWiFiATM in BuildingParking GarageThe building is pet friendly.Email me for more information. NYLS112797

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 North 10th Street have any available units?
250 North 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 250 North 10th Street have?
Some of 250 North 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 North 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 North 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 North 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 250 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 North 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 250 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 North 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 North 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
