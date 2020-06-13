25 Lexington Avenue.

Amenities

Piano Factory Lofts



Reminiscent of a true home, the lofts at 25 Lex break the mold of what your typical new development delivers. Come and see for yourself!



Built in 1931, this re-envisioned historic piano factory was transformed into 23 luxurious homes in 2019. The spacious floorplan, expansive windows, two full bathrooms and high end condo like finishes redefine traditional thinking when it comes to rental living.



Residence features:

- Expansive loft like space

- Oversized windows

- White oak flooring

- Video intercom

- Zoned central heating and air

- Custom lighting



Kitchen features:

- Natural stone countertops

- European cabinetry

- Five burner range

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave



Bathroom features:

- Kohler fixtures

- Custom tile

- European lighting

- Ample storage space



Amenities:

- Gym

- Laundry Room (laundry provided for free)

- Common Roof Deck

- Bike Storage

- Live-In Super / Full time porter



Location:

The homes are situated in the heart of Clinton Hill's burgeoning restaurant and art scene, readily accessible via the C and G lines.