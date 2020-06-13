All apartments in Brooklyn
25 Lexington Avenue.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

25 Lexington Avenue

25 Lexington Avenue · (516) 512-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Lexington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Piano Factory Lofts

Reminiscent of a true home, the lofts at 25 Lex break the mold of what your typical new development delivers. Come and see for yourself!

Built in 1931, this re-envisioned historic piano factory was transformed into 23 luxurious homes in 2019. The spacious floorplan, expansive windows, two full bathrooms and high end condo like finishes redefine traditional thinking when it comes to rental living.

Residence features:
- Expansive loft like space
- Oversized windows
- White oak flooring
- Video intercom
- Zoned central heating and air
- Custom lighting

Kitchen features:
- Natural stone countertops
- European cabinetry
- Five burner range
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave

Bathroom features:
- Kohler fixtures
- Custom tile
- European lighting
- Ample storage space

Amenities:
- Gym
- Laundry Room (laundry provided for free)
- Common Roof Deck
- Bike Storage
- Live-In Super / Full time porter

Location:
The homes are situated in the heart of Clinton Hill's burgeoning restaurant and art scene, readily accessible via the C and G lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
25 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 25 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

