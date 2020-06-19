All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

25 Bushwick Avenue - 1

25 Bushwick Avenue · (347) 561-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,041

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
SIGN FOR APRIL AND GET THE ENTIRE MONTH FREE! VIRTUAL TOURS AND FACETIME AVAILABLE!

Look no further! This unit has it all, just bring your bags and move right into this BRAND NEW large high-end 4 bedroom 2 bath. With ceiling heights over 10 FEET, you don't want to miss seeing this apartment! The bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed plus extra furniture. The kitchen features modern grey shaker cabinetry, brand new Maytag appliances including fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This apartment features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, perfect for anyone.

Being conveniently located right on top of the L train Graham Avenue stop, getting on the train and into the hustle and bustle of the city will be as simple as a few steps out your door. You are right in the heart of the most popular East Williamsburg culture destinations. The building is surrounded by a variety of neighborhood favorites such as Bernie's, Bar Beau, Settebello Pizzabar, Lorimer Market, Lella Alimentari, Alligator Lounge, and plenty more.

Feel free to call or text Vincent anytime, he will respond immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have any available units?
25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $5,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Bushwick Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
