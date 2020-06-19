25 Bushwick Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

SIGN FOR APRIL AND GET THE ENTIRE MONTH FREE! VIRTUAL TOURS AND FACETIME AVAILABLE!



Look no further! This unit has it all, just bring your bags and move right into this BRAND NEW large high-end 4 bedroom 2 bath. With ceiling heights over 10 FEET, you don't want to miss seeing this apartment! The bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed plus extra furniture. The kitchen features modern grey shaker cabinetry, brand new Maytag appliances including fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This apartment features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, perfect for anyone.



Being conveniently located right on top of the L train Graham Avenue stop, getting on the train and into the hustle and bustle of the city will be as simple as a few steps out your door. You are right in the heart of the most popular East Williamsburg culture destinations. The building is surrounded by a variety of neighborhood favorites such as Bernie's, Bar Beau, Settebello Pizzabar, Lorimer Market, Lella Alimentari, Alligator Lounge, and plenty more.



Feel free to call or text Vincent anytime, he will respond immediately!