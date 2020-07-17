All apartments in Brooklyn
247 Himrod Street
247 Himrod Street

247 Himrod Street · (908) 752-0233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! JUST HIT MARKET - Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment in the epicenter of Bushwick! The apartment is gut renovated and features all the best stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER plus full size WASHER & DRYER! The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment providing maximum privacy. Both bedrooms are XL with space for a Queen Bed plus dresser; one bedroom has a private full bathroom with shower. There is a second full bathroom off the living room with a shower/tub combo. The living room is spacious with amble room for your sofa, TV and more. Excellent closet storage and light throughout, as well as, central A/C & heating.This unit is situated on the top (3rd floor up just 2 quick flights of stairs) so you will enjoy the best light and it's super quite with no one above you! THIS UNIT HAS SKY LIGHTS IN THE LIVING ROOM (Photos are of similar unit).Amazing location on Himrod Street between Knickerbocker & Irving Avenues in the epicenter of prime Bushwick. Just 3 blocks to the Knickerbocker M train stop & 4 blocks to DeKalb L train stop.Enjoy all the best restaurants and night life Bushwick has to offer including Ops, Dromedary, Lucy's Kitchen, Sally Roots, Variety Coffee Roasters, Boobie Trap, Talon Bar & so much more seconds from your front door!PETS ARE WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Himrod Street have any available units?
247 Himrod Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 247 Himrod Street have?
Some of 247 Himrod Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Himrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Himrod Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Himrod Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Himrod Street is pet friendly.
Does 247 Himrod Street offer parking?
No, 247 Himrod Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 Himrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Himrod Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Himrod Street have a pool?
No, 247 Himrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Himrod Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Himrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Himrod Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Himrod Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Himrod Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Himrod Street has units with air conditioning.
