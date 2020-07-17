247 Himrod Street

Amenities

NO FEE! JUST HIT MARKET - Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment in the epicenter of Bushwick! The apartment is gut renovated and features all the best stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER plus full size WASHER & DRYER! The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment providing maximum privacy. Both bedrooms are XL with space for a Queen Bed plus dresser; one bedroom has a private full bathroom with shower. There is a second full bathroom off the living room with a shower/tub combo. The living room is spacious with amble room for your sofa, TV and more. Excellent closet storage and light throughout, as well as, central A/C & heating.This unit is situated on the top (3rd floor up just 2 quick flights of stairs) so you will enjoy the best light and it's super quite with no one above you! THIS UNIT HAS SKY LIGHTS IN THE LIVING ROOM (Photos are of similar unit).Amazing location on Himrod Street between Knickerbocker & Irving Avenues in the epicenter of prime Bushwick. Just 3 blocks to the Knickerbocker M train stop & 4 blocks to DeKalb L train stop.Enjoy all the best restaurants and night life Bushwick has to offer including Ops, Dromedary, Lucy's Kitchen, Sally Roots, Variety Coffee Roasters, Boobie Trap, Talon Bar & so much more seconds from your front door!PETS ARE WELCOME!