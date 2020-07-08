244 Macon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy coming home to your peaceful sanctuary in a beautifully restored brownstone on one of the most quiet and beautiful blocks in Stuyvesant Heights. This large 1bdr + home office is awaiting its new occupant. The sun drenched south facing apartment has been meticulously renovated. The original detail in this unit is endless. Upon first entering in one of the two entrances you're immediately drawn to the immaculate hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The living room features crown molding, ceiling medallion, original wooden window shutters and a timeless decorative fireplace. The renovated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and custom cabinetry. The bedroom is large enough for a King size bed with ample space remaining for additional furnishings. The decorative fire place is lovely feature in the bedroom as well.

Enjoy the comforts of working from home in your large home office with a custom built in closet.

If all that isn't enough the apartment comes with washer&dryer, free wifi and 2 free portable A/C units for the bedroom and living room. (12,000btus) All of this within a 2 min walk to train. Nearby all of Bedstuy's restaurants, bars and entertainment. (Peaches Hothouse, Brew, Saraghina, Beso, Kafe Louveture and many more) Sorry NO DOGS. AUGUST 1ST MOVE-IN.