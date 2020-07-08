All apartments in Brooklyn
244 Macon Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

244 Macon Street

244 Macon Street · (212) 203-7638
Location

244 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Enjoy coming home to your peaceful sanctuary in a beautifully restored brownstone on one of the most quiet and beautiful blocks in Stuyvesant Heights. This large 1bdr + home office is awaiting its new occupant. The sun drenched south facing apartment has been meticulously renovated. The original detail in this unit is endless. Upon first entering in one of the two entrances you're immediately drawn to the immaculate hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The living room features crown molding, ceiling medallion, original wooden window shutters and a timeless decorative fireplace. The renovated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and custom cabinetry. The bedroom is large enough for a King size bed with ample space remaining for additional furnishings. The decorative fire place is lovely feature in the bedroom as well.
Enjoy the comforts of working from home in your large home office with a custom built in closet.
If all that isn't enough the apartment comes with washer&dryer, free wifi and 2 free portable A/C units for the bedroom and living room. (12,000btus) All of this within a 2 min walk to train. Nearby all of Bedstuy's restaurants, bars and entertainment. (Peaches Hothouse, Brew, Saraghina, Beso, Kafe Louveture and many more) Sorry NO DOGS. AUGUST 1ST MOVE-IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Macon Street have any available units?
244 Macon Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 Macon Street have?
Some of 244 Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 Macon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 244 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 244 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 244 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 244 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 244 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 244 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Macon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 Macon Street has units with air conditioning.
