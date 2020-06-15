All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

242 Carlton Avenue

242 Carlton Avenue · (718) 210-4057
Location

242 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning two bedroom garden apartment in Fort Greene. Enter to a large living room with a decorative fireplace. The open kitchen is newly renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!). To the back of the apartment are two good sized bedrooms. The king sized master, boasts a large window overlooking the garden and extra storage. Both bedrooms have big closets, keeping any clutter out of sight. The extra-large garden is shared with the unit above, making for the perfect spot to barbecue this summer. Common laundry is in the building. This gem of an apartment is available May 25th. Please, no pets.Video tour here:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
242 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 242 Carlton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
