242 Carlton Avenue

Stunning two bedroom garden apartment in Fort Greene. Enter to a large living room with a decorative fireplace. The open kitchen is newly renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!). To the back of the apartment are two good sized bedrooms. The king sized master, boasts a large window overlooking the garden and extra storage. Both bedrooms have big closets, keeping any clutter out of sight. The extra-large garden is shared with the unit above, making for the perfect spot to barbecue this summer. Common laundry is in the building. This gem of an apartment is available May 25th. Please, no pets.Video tour here: