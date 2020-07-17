All apartments in Brooklyn
241 Devoe St.
241 Devoe St.

241 Devoe Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Devoe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
Luxury brand new duplex apartment with in building laundry room and direct Backyard / Garden access!Located in East Williamsburg off the Graham / Grand Ave L stopThis place is huge, spacious bedrooms with BIG windows, Kitchen with all modern stainless steal appliances, New hardwood floors, Big windows in all rooms, central air and heat, Video intercom, and in building laundry room.Unit with backyard and garden areainquire to set up a viewing, Showing by appointment.Guarantors acceptedCentral air and heatPets allowedIn building Laundry Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Devoe St. have any available units?
241 Devoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 241 Devoe St. have?
Some of 241 Devoe St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Devoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
241 Devoe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Devoe St. pet-friendly?
No, 241 Devoe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 241 Devoe St. offer parking?
No, 241 Devoe St. does not offer parking.
Does 241 Devoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Devoe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Devoe St. have a pool?
No, 241 Devoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 241 Devoe St. have accessible units?
No, 241 Devoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Devoe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Devoe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Devoe St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 Devoe St. has units with air conditioning.
