241 Devoe St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning doorman

Luxury brand new duplex apartment with in building laundry room and direct Backyard / Garden access!Located in East Williamsburg off the Graham / Grand Ave L stopThis place is huge, spacious bedrooms with BIG windows, Kitchen with all modern stainless steal appliances, New hardwood floors, Big windows in all rooms, central air and heat, Video intercom, and in building laundry room.Unit with backyard and garden areainquire to set up a viewing, Showing by appointment.Guarantors acceptedCentral air and heatPets allowedIn building Laundry Room