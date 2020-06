Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Nice 2 bedroom on a beautiful block in the GOWANUS! apartment is 2 flights up, features: hardwood floors, high ceilings, open eat in kitchen to a good size living room , kitchen was renovated with a dishwasher, full nice bathroom and good size bedroom, the apartment gets plenty of light, this is truly a nice apartment call now ! Washer dryer in building.