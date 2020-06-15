2345 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated elevator microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Generously spacious one bed -1 bath simply beautiful!! In a Pre War Building! Heigh ceilings, crowned finishes, large windows with plenty of natural light. Each bedroom can easily fit a queen-size bed with furnishing. It is also located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods! Midwood/ Sheepshead Bay is known for their breathtaking Victorian style homes, and beautifully, well kept neighborhood streets, with plenty of different restaurants, cafes, around Kings Highway. Take advantage of this amazingly priced apartment Commute on the B,Q lines straight into Manhattan! Laundry in the buliding !Must show 40x the monthly rent and good income Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14451