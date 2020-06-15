All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

2345 Ocean Avenue

2345 Ocean Ave · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2345 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Generously spacious one bed -1 bath simply beautiful!! In a Pre War Building! Heigh ceilings, crowned finishes, large windows with plenty of natural light. Each bedroom can easily fit a queen-size bed with furnishing. It is also located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods! Midwood/ Sheepshead Bay is known for their breathtaking Victorian style homes, and beautifully, well kept neighborhood streets, with plenty of different restaurants, cafes, around Kings Highway. Take advantage of this amazingly priced apartment Commute on the B,Q lines straight into Manhattan! Laundry in the buliding !Must show 40x the monthly rent and good income Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14451

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
2345 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 2345 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
