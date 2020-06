Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bike storage extra storage

234 Saint Johns Place #1 Prime Park Slope Location! 1 Bedroom plus home office. Lush shared garden! Your very own washer dryer! Beautiful hardwood floors and pre-war detail throughout including decorative fire place. Large open eat in kitchen. Best location within a hop, skip, and a jump to 7th Ave shopping, restaurants, and transportation (2, 3, B, Q, B67, B69) Sorry no dogs, cats OK. Extra storage plus bike storage in the basement. Contact me for video. Best of all, no broker's fee!