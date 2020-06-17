234 Garfield Place

Amenities

NEW and available NOW: Triplex rental in Park Slope's sweet spot. This beautifully maintained, architecturally rich brownstone is now available to the discerning candidate. Up the front stoop and inside the gracious entryway is a spacious foyer with pier mirror and turned stair. This, the parlor floor, boasts nearly 11-foot ceilings, an expansive living room with triple bay and leaded-glass transoms, formal dining room with French doors leading to a terrace, a conveniently tucked-away powder room, and a roomy windowed galley kitchen with granite counter tops and full-sized stainless-steel appliances. The second floor has a quiet, rear-facing bedroom; a large bathroom with marble vanity and a stained-glass window; a pass-through with original built-in cabinetry and two working marble sinks; and a front-facing library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a triple bay with another side window that overlooks the leafy street below. The third floor has a large bathroom with a separate step-in shower, another rear facing bedroom, two front bedrooms (one large, one small) and a laundry room. Original details throughout include parquet floors, decorative fireplaces and mantels, wainscoting, built-in shutters, paneled doors, -- and so much more. Located 1/2 block from Seventh Avenue commerce and P.S. 321 AND only 1-1/2 blocks to Prospect Park, this house has much to speak for itself. Take a look, fall in love!