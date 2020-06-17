All apartments in Brooklyn
234 Garfield Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

234 Garfield Place

234 Garfield Place · (718) 765-3879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$9,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

NEW and available NOW: Triplex rental in Park Slope's sweet spot. This beautifully maintained, architecturally rich brownstone is now available to the discerning candidate. Up the front stoop and inside the gracious entryway is a spacious foyer with pier mirror and turned stair. This, the parlor floor, boasts nearly 11-foot ceilings, an expansive living room with triple bay and leaded-glass transoms, formal dining room with French doors leading to a terrace, a conveniently tucked-away powder room, and a roomy windowed galley kitchen with granite counter tops and full-sized stainless-steel appliances. The second floor has a quiet, rear-facing bedroom; a large bathroom with marble vanity and a stained-glass window; a pass-through with original built-in cabinetry and two working marble sinks; and a front-facing library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a triple bay with another side window that overlooks the leafy street below. The third floor has a large bathroom with a separate step-in shower, another rear facing bedroom, two front bedrooms (one large, one small) and a laundry room. Original details throughout include parquet floors, decorative fireplaces and mantels, wainscoting, built-in shutters, paneled doors, -- and so much more. Located 1/2 block from Seventh Avenue commerce and P.S. 321 AND only 1-1/2 blocks to Prospect Park, this house has much to speak for itself. Take a look, fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Garfield Place have any available units?
234 Garfield Place has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Garfield Place have?
Some of 234 Garfield Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
234 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 234 Garfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 234 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 234 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 234 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
