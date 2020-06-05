233 Cumberland Street

Amenities

hardwood floors rent controlled fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities rent controlled

Rent stabilized Stunning Studio on the first floor of a well-maintained vintage building located in the heart of Fort Greene just steps from the park



Located on Cumberland Street between Dekalb and Lafayette Avenue. It is approximately 300 sq feet



This studio features a mahogany stained Oak floor, a partially exposed brick wall, a black quartz countertop, ceramic tile in the kitchen area, and an antique fireplace.



The bathroom is decorated with expensive Italian tile(unfortunately, it is in the hall a few feet from the apt, but is private to the apt)



*Virtual tour available upon request*



Landlord pays all utilities!! the price is what you pay monthly! wow, can this get better in Fort Greene??



The building is in close proximity to 11 subway lines and the Atlantic Terminal LIRR Station.



Venture outside to experience all that Fort Greene has to offer, including Roman's, Bisou Bisou, Walter's, Evalina, Miss Ada, Fort Greene Park, and much more.