All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 233 Cumberland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
233 Cumberland Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

233 Cumberland Street

233 Cumberland Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

233 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Rent stabilized Stunning Studio on the first floor of a well-maintained vintage building located in the heart of Fort Greene just steps from the park

Located on Cumberland Street between Dekalb and Lafayette Avenue. It is approximately 300 sq feet

This studio features a mahogany stained Oak floor, a partially exposed brick wall, a black quartz countertop, ceramic tile in the kitchen area, and an antique fireplace.

The bathroom is decorated with expensive Italian tile(unfortunately, it is in the hall a few feet from the apt, but is private to the apt)

*Virtual tour available upon request*

Landlord pays all utilities!! the price is what you pay monthly! wow, can this get better in Fort Greene??

The building is in close proximity to 11 subway lines and the Atlantic Terminal LIRR Station.

Venture outside to experience all that Fort Greene has to offer, including Roman's, Bisou Bisou, Walter's, Evalina, Miss Ada, Fort Greene Park, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Cumberland Street have any available units?
233 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 233 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 233 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Cumberland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 233 Cumberland Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity