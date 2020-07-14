231 North Henry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park bike storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park bike storage

This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.



No Fee | Greenpoint | 3 Bed 2 Bath | Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher



This stunning gut renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a tree-lined block in Greenpoint right off McGolrick park.



The kitchen has new SS appliances which also includes a Washer/Dryer and dishwasher. The soaring high ceiling make this apartment look great. The bathrooms are also benefited from a gut renovation with modern finishes and a large soaking tub. The bedroom has a lot of windows which makes the room bright and sunny.



Situated just off McGolrick Park, which has big & small dog runs, and a farmers' market every weekend!

Pet friendly.



Call, text or email me today for more information and to schedule your viewing.



Net Rent Advertised



,Be the first to live in this stunning gut renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a tree-lined block in Greenpoint right off McGolrick park.



The kitchen has brand new applianes which includes a washer/Dryer and dishwasher. The soaring high ceiling make this apartment look great. The bathrooms are also benefited from a gut renovation with modern finishes and a large soaking tub. The bedroom has a lot of windows which makes the room bright and sunny. There is also a common backyard, bike storage and art studio/office



Situated just off McGolrick Park, which has big & small dog runs, and a farmers' market every weekend! Pet friendly.



**Net rent advertised with 6 weeks free**



Call, Text or Email anytime to view this listing

Elina | exd@mns.com | 347.552.7373