231 North Henry Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 PM

231 North Henry Street

231 North Henry Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

231 North Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$3,692

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bike storage
This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.

No Fee | Greenpoint | 3 Bed 2 Bath | Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher

This stunning gut renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a tree-lined block in Greenpoint right off McGolrick park.

The kitchen has new SS appliances which also includes a Washer/Dryer and dishwasher. The soaring high ceiling make this apartment look great. The bathrooms are also benefited from a gut renovation with modern finishes and a large soaking tub. The bedroom has a lot of windows which makes the room bright and sunny.

Situated just off McGolrick Park, which has big & small dog runs, and a farmers' market every weekend!
Pet friendly.

Call, text or email me today for more information and to schedule your viewing.

Net Rent Advertised

Elina | exd@mns.com | 347.552.7373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 North Henry Street have any available units?
231 North Henry Street has a unit available for $3,692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 North Henry Street have?
Some of 231 North Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 North Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 North Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 North Henry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 North Henry Street is pet friendly.
Does 231 North Henry Street offer parking?
No, 231 North Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 North Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 North Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 North Henry Street have a pool?
No, 231 North Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 North Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 231 North Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 North Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 North Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 North Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 North Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
