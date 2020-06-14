All apartments in Brooklyn
231 Norman Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:49 AM

231 Norman Avenue

231 Norman Ave · (646) 756-9561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Greenpoint Lofts offers over-sized windows and soaring ceilings that are as ideal for companies as artists.

This is the place where ideas find their ideal habitat as Manhattan views drive ambitions, unique amenities like private terraces and a rooftop deck act as muses, the walls never crowd, and 12ft. ceilings provide plenty of headroom for movie screens or your artistic endeavors.

Here, your business is always just minutes away from Manhattan by subway or car, which means your options are endless. The opportunities are unlimited, the time to make Greenpoint Lofts your headquarters, satellite office, or studio is now as the surroundings begin to bustle with new residences, restaurants, and pioneers seeking out the next hot spot to work and play.

Note, this is a commercial condo space, for commercial use only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Norman Avenue have any available units?
231 Norman Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 231 Norman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 Norman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Norman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 Norman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 231 Norman Avenue offer parking?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 231 Norman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Norman Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 Norman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Norman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Norman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Norman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
