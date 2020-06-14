231 Norman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony

patio / balcony

This Greenpoint Lofts offers over-sized windows and soaring ceilings that are as ideal for companies as artists.



This is the place where ideas find their ideal habitat as Manhattan views drive ambitions, unique amenities like private terraces and a rooftop deck act as muses, the walls never crowd, and 12ft. ceilings provide plenty of headroom for movie screens or your artistic endeavors.



Here, your business is always just minutes away from Manhattan by subway or car, which means your options are endless. The opportunities are unlimited, the time to make Greenpoint Lofts your headquarters, satellite office, or studio is now as the surroundings begin to bustle with new residences, restaurants, and pioneers seeking out the next hot spot to work and play.



Note, this is a commercial condo space, for commercial use only.