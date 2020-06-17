All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

230 Wythe Avenue

230 Wythe Ave · (212) 360-1660
Location

230 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stylish North Williamsburg Loft With Fully Functioning Recording Studio Build out in a super artsy, well maintained, secure building in the epicenter of Williamsburg. This old factory loft has tons of character, 12 foot soaring ceilings, concrete floors, lots of light from a wall of windows with a view of the open sky (and optional black out curtains for sleeping in).High end custom wood closets, shelving, platform bed, and recording studio, which can also be used as a home office.Laundry on Every FloorASAP Move in. 6 mo to 1 year lease. 3000 a mo for ASAP move in. 3200 for later dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
230 Wythe Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 230 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 Wythe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Wythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 230 Wythe Avenue has a pool.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Wythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Wythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
