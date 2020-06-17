230 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylish North Williamsburg Loft With Fully Functioning Recording Studio Build out in a super artsy, well maintained, secure building in the epicenter of Williamsburg. This old factory loft has tons of character, 12 foot soaring ceilings, concrete floors, lots of light from a wall of windows with a view of the open sky (and optional black out curtains for sleeping in).High end custom wood closets, shelving, platform bed, and recording studio, which can also be used as a home office.Laundry on Every FloorASAP Move in. 6 mo to 1 year lease. 3000 a mo for ASAP move in. 3200 for later dates.