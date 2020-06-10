228 Suydam Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly gut renovated spacious 2 bedrooms or 1 bedroom with open lay out, located in heart of Bushwick. Both bed can easily fit king or queen size beds. Featuring brand new oak floor,stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and brand new kitchen cabinets with granite top. This amazing 2 bedrooms are located only half block from demanding Maria Hernandez park and small walk from L train at Jefferson Stop and M train at central ave stop. Bushwick was consider as 7 coolest neighborhood in according to Vouge. Area is in rich with tons of super markets, cafe and Restaurants. Heat is included in rent.