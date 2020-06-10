All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:11 PM

228 Suydam Street

228 Suydam Street · (718) 909-8003
Location

228 Suydam Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly gut renovated spacious 2 bedrooms or 1 bedroom with open lay out, located in heart of Bushwick. Both bed can easily fit king or queen size beds. Featuring brand new oak floor,stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and brand new kitchen cabinets with granite top. This amazing 2 bedrooms are located only half block from demanding Maria Hernandez park and small walk from L train at Jefferson Stop and M train at central ave stop. Bushwick was consider as 7 coolest neighborhood in according to Vouge. Area is in rich with tons of super markets, cafe and Restaurants. Heat is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Suydam Street have any available units?
228 Suydam Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Suydam Street have?
Some of 228 Suydam Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Suydam Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Suydam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Suydam Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 Suydam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 228 Suydam Street offer parking?
No, 228 Suydam Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 Suydam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Suydam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Suydam Street have a pool?
No, 228 Suydam Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 Suydam Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Suydam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Suydam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Suydam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Suydam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Suydam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
