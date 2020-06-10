223 4th ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym bike storage lobby

*VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE, CONTACT TO SCHEDULE!*No fee!Introducing Park Slopes newest rental building at 223 featuring well proportioned, no fee studios, one and two-bedroom residences with a plethora of amenities. All units have tastefully designed interiors, well thought out floor-plans, and trendy new designs*:Typical Unit Amenities:* Washer/Dryer in Units Stainless Steel Appliances White Oak Hardwood Floors Polished Quartz Countertops Self-closing Kitchen Cabinets Deep Soaking Tubs Select residences feature walk-in closets, private balconies, and terraces *Building and Neighborhood Amenities:*-Gorgeous Landscaped Roof Deck-Part Time Attended Lobby-Virtual Doorman-Huge double heigh resident lounge with kitchen-Co-Working Spaces-Bike Storage-1 Year Free Blink Fitness Membership-Artistic Murals from local artist Eric Hibit-Steps to Union Street R, D, N, W-Minutes to Atlantic Terminal-Verizon Fios or Spectrum*Photos may be our model unit and are indicative of typical finishes and floor plan**Please note price reflects the owner concession of 1 month free. Gross rent is is $3,525* livingny113004