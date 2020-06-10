All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

223 4th ave

223 4th Ave · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
*VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE, CONTACT TO SCHEDULE!*No fee!Introducing Park Slopes newest rental building at 223 featuring well proportioned, no fee studios, one and two-bedroom residences with a plethora of amenities. All units have tastefully designed interiors, well thought out floor-plans, and trendy new designs*:Typical Unit Amenities:* Washer/Dryer in Units Stainless Steel Appliances White Oak Hardwood Floors Polished Quartz Countertops Self-closing Kitchen Cabinets Deep Soaking Tubs Select residences feature walk-in closets, private balconies, and terraces *Building and Neighborhood Amenities:*-Gorgeous Landscaped Roof Deck-Part Time Attended Lobby-Virtual Doorman-Huge double heigh resident lounge with kitchen-Co-Working Spaces-Bike Storage-1 Year Free Blink Fitness Membership-Artistic Murals from local artist Eric Hibit-Steps to Union Street R, D, N, W-Minutes to Atlantic Terminal-Verizon Fios or Spectrum*Photos may be our model unit and are indicative of typical finishes and floor plan**Please note price reflects the owner concession of 1 month free. Gross rent is is $3,525* livingny113004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 4th ave have any available units?
223 4th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 223 4th ave have?
Some of 223 4th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 4th ave currently offering any rent specials?
223 4th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 4th ave pet-friendly?
No, 223 4th ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 4th ave offer parking?
No, 223 4th ave does not offer parking.
Does 223 4th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 4th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 4th ave have a pool?
No, 223 4th ave does not have a pool.
Does 223 4th ave have accessible units?
No, 223 4th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 223 4th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 4th ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 4th ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 4th ave does not have units with air conditioning.
