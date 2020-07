Amenities

Renovated 3BR w/ Dishwasher in Laundry Bldg Close to Park & B/Q Trains.*Please email with: Ideal move in date and credits and combined income from applicants and guarantors (if any).APARTMENT FEATURES:- 3 Large Bedrooms w/ Closets- Eat-In Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Great Living Space- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Full Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Bldg- Super On-Site.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent.Guarantors must have 700 credit score, and have an income of 80x the rent..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com