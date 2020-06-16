222 11th Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this affordable fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment, featuring exposed brick wall and fireplace. Open kitchen offers ample counter space and handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance including microwave. Windowed modern shower stall bathroom No Pets (no dogs/no cats) Tenant must make at least 40 x's the monthly rent and be able to provide verifiable paperwork. Move in date is July 1 Only serious applicants for these date need apply. First and last month rent, 1 month security and broker fee is needed at lease signing,Application under review July 3rd



Don't miss out on this affordable fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment, featuring exposed brick wall and fireplace. Open kitchen offers ample counter space and handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance including microwave. Windowed modern shower stall bathroom No Pets and No exceptions. Tenant must make at least 40 x's the monthly rent and be able to provide verifiable paperwork. Move in date is October 15th- November 1, 2016 - Only serious applicants for these date need apply. First and last month rent, 1 month security and broker fee is needed at lease signing