Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 AM

222 11th Street

222 11th Street · (917) 435-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this affordable fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment, featuring exposed brick wall and fireplace. Open kitchen offers ample counter space and handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance including microwave. Windowed modern shower stall bathroom No Pets (no dogs/no cats) Tenant must make at least 40 x's the monthly rent and be able to provide verifiable paperwork. Move in date is July 1 Only serious applicants for these date need apply. First and last month rent, 1 month security and broker fee is needed at lease signing,Application under review July 3rd

Don't miss out on this affordable fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment, featuring exposed brick wall and fireplace. Open kitchen offers ample counter space and handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance including microwave. Windowed modern shower stall bathroom No Pets and No exceptions. Tenant must make at least 40 x's the monthly rent and be able to provide verifiable paperwork. Move in date is October 15th- November 1, 2016 - Only serious applicants for these date need apply. First and last month rent, 1 month security and broker fee is needed at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 11th Street have any available units?
222 11th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 11th Street have?
Some of 222 11th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 222 11th Street offer parking?
No, 222 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 11th Street have a pool?
No, 222 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
