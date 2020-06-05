All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
220 Saint James Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
220 Saint James Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

220 Saint James Place

220 Saint James Place · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,947

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Rent Stabilized Home right off of Fulton! This home is one flight up and offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, original details, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, renovated tile bath and 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms plus Dining room or home office. The amazing aspect about this home is that it can be configured multiple ways. You are steps away from the A/C on Clinton & Washington & a 2 minute walk to Key food, The Good bath, Bed-stuy fish fry, Bergen Bagels, Sisters, Organic Market, the museum, Prospect Park & More. Call or email for a Video Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 220 Saint James Place have any available units?
220 Saint James Place has a unit available for $2,947 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Saint James Place have?
Some of 220 Saint James Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
220 Saint James Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 220 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 220 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 220 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 220 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 220 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 220 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 220 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Saint James Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology