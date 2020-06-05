220 Saint James Place.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated rent controlled stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities rent controlled

Rent Stabilized Home right off of Fulton! This home is one flight up and offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, original details, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, renovated tile bath and 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms plus Dining room or home office. The amazing aspect about this home is that it can be configured multiple ways. You are steps away from the A/C on Clinton & Washington & a 2 minute walk to Key food, The Good bath, Bed-stuy fish fry, Bergen Bagels, Sisters, Organic Market, the museum, Prospect Park & More. Call or email for a Video Tour!