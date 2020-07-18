218 Macdougal St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large two bedroom, fully renovated apartment with old school charm!,Great size apartment near the J Z, L and A C train lines!, Apartment is on the border with Bushwick, Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights for easy access to the best of Brooklyn Neighborhoods.Spacious bedrooms, Each with large closets, Tall Ceiling, New hardwood floors -Totally renovated, Original layout left, few closets, Spacious kitchen / dining and common space, Heat, Water and Hot Water included in the rent. / Net Rent advertised