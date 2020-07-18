All apartments in Brooklyn
218 Macdougal St

218 Macdougal Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Macdougal Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large two bedroom, fully renovated apartment with old school charm!,Great size apartment near the J Z, L and A C train lines!, Apartment is on the border with Bushwick, Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights for easy access to the best of Brooklyn Neighborhoods.Spacious bedrooms, Each with large closets, Tall Ceiling, New hardwood floors -Totally renovated, Original layout left, few closets, Spacious kitchen / dining and common space, Heat, Water and Hot Water included in the rent. / Net Rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Macdougal St have any available units?
218 Macdougal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 218 Macdougal St have?
Some of 218 Macdougal St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Macdougal St currently offering any rent specials?
218 Macdougal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Macdougal St pet-friendly?
No, 218 Macdougal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 218 Macdougal St offer parking?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not offer parking.
Does 218 Macdougal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Macdougal St have a pool?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not have a pool.
Does 218 Macdougal St have accessible units?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Macdougal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Macdougal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Macdougal St does not have units with air conditioning.
