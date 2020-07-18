218 Macdougal St

Amenities
Large two bedroom, fully renovated apartment with old school charm!,Great size apartment near the J Z, L and A C train lines!, Apartment is on the border with Bushwick, Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights for easy access to the best of Brooklyn Neighborhoods.Spacious bedrooms, Each with large closets, Tall Ceiling, New hardwood floors -Totally renovated, Original layout left, few closets, Spacious kitchen / dining and common space, Heat, Water and Hot Water included in the rent. / Net Rent advertised