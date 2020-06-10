All apartments in Brooklyn
217 Green st

217 Green St · (917) 678-4970
Location

217 Green St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
NO BROKER FEE 3Br / 2Ba Apt and Balcony in Luxury building!!!20 Minutes to Midtown!Apt features:Hardwood floorsMarble countersStainless steel appliancesDish washerCentral A/C (Heating and cooling)Fully tiled bath with soak in tub11ft High ceilingsSpacious bathroom fully tiled and soak in tubOversized windowsVideo intercom to front doorBluetooth sound system Building features:Gym Furnished roof deckBike roomlaundry room ElevatorPackage roomParking is available for additional charge Super on site and free Wifi in the common spaces of the building.Located between the G Train and the 7 train stops Steps to Amazing cafes, bars, restaurants, Bagel shops, groceries, deli's and so much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Green st have any available units?
217 Green st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 217 Green st have?
Some of 217 Green st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Green st currently offering any rent specials?
217 Green st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Green st pet-friendly?
No, 217 Green st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 217 Green st offer parking?
Yes, 217 Green st does offer parking.
Does 217 Green st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Green st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Green st have a pool?
No, 217 Green st does not have a pool.
Does 217 Green st have accessible units?
Yes, 217 Green st has accessible units.
Does 217 Green st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Green st has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Green st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Green st has units with air conditioning.
