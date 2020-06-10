217 Green st

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE 3Br / 2Ba Apt and Balcony in Luxury building!!!20 Minutes to Midtown!Apt features:Hardwood floorsMarble countersStainless steel appliancesDish washerCentral A/C (Heating and cooling)Fully tiled bath with soak in tub11ft High ceilingsSpacious bathroom fully tiled and soak in tubOversized windowsVideo intercom to front doorBluetooth sound system Building features:Gym Furnished roof deckBike roomlaundry room ElevatorPackage roomParking is available for additional charge Super on site and free Wifi in the common spaces of the building.Located between the G Train and the 7 train stops Steps to Amazing cafes, bars, restaurants, Bagel shops, groceries, deli's and so much more!!!