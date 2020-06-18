All apartments in Brooklyn
216 Grand street
216 Grand street

216 Grand Street · (212) 470-5672
Location

216 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
True 1 BR This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow. With modern, stainless steel appliances, plentiful granite countertop space, and custom maple shaker kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure. This building is in a super prime location. You will be just steps from the legendary bars and restaurants of the neighborhood as well as the B,D,J, and Z subway lines and various bus routes for a seamless commute. With various coffee shops, delis, liquor stores, parking garages, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and dry cleaners all within a 2 block radius, you will not have to travel far for any of your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Grand street have any available units?
216 Grand street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 216 Grand street have?
Some of 216 Grand street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Grand street currently offering any rent specials?
216 Grand street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Grand street pet-friendly?
No, 216 Grand street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 216 Grand street offer parking?
Yes, 216 Grand street does offer parking.
Does 216 Grand street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Grand street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Grand street have a pool?
No, 216 Grand street does not have a pool.
Does 216 Grand street have accessible units?
No, 216 Grand street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Grand street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Grand street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Grand street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Grand street does not have units with air conditioning.
