216 Grand street

True 1 BR This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow. With modern, stainless steel appliances, plentiful granite countertop space, and custom maple shaker kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure. This building is in a super prime location. You will be just steps from the legendary bars and restaurants of the neighborhood as well as the B,D,J, and Z subway lines and various bus routes for a seamless commute. With various coffee shops, delis, liquor stores, parking garages, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and dry cleaners all within a 2 block radius, you will not have to travel far for any of your needs.