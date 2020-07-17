215 Bay 8th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this enormous, fully-renovated one-bedroom/one-bath apartment in a quiet neighborhood. This walk in, first floor unit, was originally a two bedroom and has been opened up to create a light filled full floor apartment! The lay out is still quite flexible and functional. This lovely two-family home resides on a beautiful tree-lined residential street right around the corner from Dyker Beach Park, and is accessible via the B64, B8, and X28 bus lines. The apartment boasts an open dining room, living room, and sitting area/flex space, as well as an enormous bedroom and kitchen. There is plentiful closet space and storage, and with a multitude of big windows, sun lovers can rejoice. Contact us for a video tour.