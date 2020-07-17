All apartments in Brooklyn
215 Bay 8th Street
215 Bay 8th Street

215 Bay 8th Street · (718) 923-8080
Location

215 Bay 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Bath Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this enormous, fully-renovated one-bedroom/one-bath apartment in a quiet neighborhood. This walk in, first floor unit, was originally a two bedroom and has been opened up to create a light filled full floor apartment! The lay out is still quite flexible and functional. This lovely two-family home resides on a beautiful tree-lined residential street right around the corner from Dyker Beach Park, and is accessible via the B64, B8, and X28 bus lines. The apartment boasts an open dining room, living room, and sitting area/flex space, as well as an enormous bedroom and kitchen. There is plentiful closet space and storage, and with a multitude of big windows, sun lovers can rejoice. Contact us for a video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Bay 8th Street have any available units?
215 Bay 8th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 215 Bay 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Bay 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Bay 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street offer parking?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street have a pool?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Bay 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Bay 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
