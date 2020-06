Amenities

WELCOME TO THE CONDOMINIUM AT OCEAN AVENUE. PRIME HOMECREST. BRAND NEW SPACIOUS QUALITY 3BEDROOMS/2BATH/2BALCONIES APARTMENT FOR RENT.. THE NEW CONSTRUCTION CONDOMINIUM WAS BUILD WITH THE RESIDENTS IN MIND. THE DEVELOPERS DID NOT FAIL TO ENSURE ATTENTION TO QUALITY AND DETAILS. CUSTOM MADE KITCHEN DESIGNED TO PROVIDE WITH THE MOST STORAGE AND CONVENIENCE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTER-TOP. ALL WINDOWS ARE SOUND-PROOF PELLA WINDOWS. BATHROOMS ARE CUSTOM-MADE, EQUIPPED WITH A STANDING SHOWER AND SEPARATE BATHTUB. THE BEDROOMS FEATURE LARGE WINDOWS AND SPACIOUS CLOSETS INCLUDING WALK-IN. THE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT ARE BRAZILIAN OAK WOOD FLOORS. UNIT IS EQUIPPED WITH AN INTERCOM SYSTEM. MITSUBISHI MULTI HEATING AND COOLING SYSTEM ARE FOUND THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT. THE CONDOMINIUM BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE A MODERN LOBBY, AND GYM. BUSES B2 B31 B49 B82 B100 AND BUS 3 TO MANHATTAN. SUBWAY LINES B AND Q. OWNER'S FINANCE AND RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY MIGHT BE AVAILABLE. FINAL CO IS IN PLACE.