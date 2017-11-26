All apartments in Brooklyn
213 Prospect Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

213 Prospect Avenue

213 Prospect Avenue · (310) 766-3909
Location

213 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available starting July 15th!Email me for video Tour.Beautiful 2nd floor 2.5 bedroom 1 bath with large living room and a spacious renovated kitchen. 1 Cat ok, 1 small dogs ok. Heat and hot water included. Apartment details:Entry door leads into a large living room with tons of space. There are french doors from the living room that lead into one bedroom with a nice closet, with garden and blue sky views. The second bedroom is large with a closet and has a smaller room attached which can be used as a large closet, spare guest bedroom or office (See floor plan).Location:Located on Prospect Ave close to the R train, and if you drive, close to the Prospect Park Expressway.Landromat:Located on 5th ave and 16th street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
213 Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
