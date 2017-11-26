213 Prospect Avenue

Amenities
Available starting July 15th!Email me for video Tour.Beautiful 2nd floor 2.5 bedroom 1 bath with large living room and a spacious renovated kitchen. 1 Cat ok, 1 small dogs ok. Heat and hot water included. Apartment details:Entry door leads into a large living room with tons of space. There are french doors from the living room that lead into one bedroom with a nice closet, with garden and blue sky views. The second bedroom is large with a closet and has a smaller room attached which can be used as a large closet, spare guest bedroom or office (See floor plan).Location:Located on Prospect Ave close to the R train, and if you drive, close to the Prospect Park Expressway.Landromat:Located on 5th ave and 16th street