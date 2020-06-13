All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 213 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
213 Columbia Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

213 Columbia Street

213 Columbia Street · (516) 241-2947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

213 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,838

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
media room
NO FEE for a 25 Month Lease beginning July 1, 2020
Modern, Bright & Airy Duplex with 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Baths with high-end appliance package, in-unit washer/dryer. Beauty of this apartment is that it can function as a 3 Bedroom, as you have a bonus rec space large enough to be used as a bedroom, office, play room or media room.

This passiv house built 8-unit building is in the heart of the Columbia Waterfront, moments from Carroll Gardens, Red Hook, Cobble Hill and a stones throw from the greenways that run up and down Columbia to Pier 6 and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Showings by Zoom or FaceTime under the current New York State order.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Columbia Street have any available units?
213 Columbia Street has a unit available for $4,838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 213 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 213 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 213 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 Columbia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity