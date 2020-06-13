213 Columbia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities media room

NO FEE for a 25 Month Lease beginning July 1, 2020

Modern, Bright & Airy Duplex with 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Baths with high-end appliance package, in-unit washer/dryer. Beauty of this apartment is that it can function as a 3 Bedroom, as you have a bonus rec space large enough to be used as a bedroom, office, play room or media room.



This passiv house built 8-unit building is in the heart of the Columbia Waterfront, moments from Carroll Gardens, Red Hook, Cobble Hill and a stones throw from the greenways that run up and down Columbia to Pier 6 and Brooklyn Bridge Park.



Showings by Zoom or FaceTime under the current New York State order.