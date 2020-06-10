All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
212 South Oxford Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

212 South Oxford Street

212 S Oxford St · (347) 328-3505
Location

212 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stellar Find in A Prime Fort Greene Building Near To All! Take advantage of the chance to live in style, comfort and stretch out across a spacious, corner 3-bed, 2-bath, W/washer/dryer, custom chef's kitchen and enviable bosch appliance package including dishwasher!

High up on the 8th floor, take your pick of gorgeous views to enjoy: tennis courts and a lush park just across the street, the Barclay's stadium and the Verrazano Bridge all through over-sized, double paned windows. Beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring throughout, great closet space and central a/c are just a few more of the gems that make this home 'The' find for you! Have every major convenience at your fingertips, from the convenience of a doorman, common green roof with grilling station to a garage parking annex all while being situated steps away from every train line-2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R, LIRR-into the borough at the Barclay/Atlantic Avenue station.

This home is a clear cut above the rest! Show off your cool by living in an energy efficient, certified LEED Gold building. FIOS ready. ALL utilities included with the exception of electric!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 South Oxford Street have any available units?
212 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 212 South Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 South Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 212 South Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 South Oxford Street does offer parking.
Does 212 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 South Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 212 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 212 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 South Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 South Oxford Street has units with air conditioning.
