212 South Oxford Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stellar Find in A Prime Fort Greene Building Near To All! Take advantage of the chance to live in style, comfort and stretch out across a spacious, corner 3-bed, 2-bath, W/washer/dryer, custom chef's kitchen and enviable bosch appliance package including dishwasher!



High up on the 8th floor, take your pick of gorgeous views to enjoy: tennis courts and a lush park just across the street, the Barclay's stadium and the Verrazano Bridge all through over-sized, double paned windows. Beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring throughout, great closet space and central a/c are just a few more of the gems that make this home 'The' find for you! Have every major convenience at your fingertips, from the convenience of a doorman, common green roof with grilling station to a garage parking annex all while being situated steps away from every train line-2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R, LIRR-into the borough at the Barclay/Atlantic Avenue station.



This home is a clear cut above the rest! Show off your cool by living in an energy efficient, certified LEED Gold building. FIOS ready. ALL utilities included with the exception of electric!