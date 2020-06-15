210 North 8th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** East Williamsburg * 2BD/1BA with Open Layout, Tall Ceilings, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized Windows, and Back Yard **



This lovely home boasts an open layout with three true-bedrooms, a generous living room, sprawling hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and oversized windows. The windowed kitchen get plenty of sunlight and features stainless steel appliances, ample mahogany cabinetry, and plenty of space for a dining room table.



The living room and back yard are massive and perfect for relaxing and entertaining; when can you move in?



As if that isn't enough, Bedford Avenue is just one block away, making you just steps away from the L train, and surrounded by some of the best brunch spots, coffee and nightlight, and a quick stroll over to McCarren Park and The Williamsburg Waterfront, where you can enjoy the sunset or Smorgasburg at your leisure.