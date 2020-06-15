All apartments in Brooklyn
210 North 8th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

210 North 8th Street

210 North 8th Street · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** East Williamsburg * 2BD/1BA with Open Layout, Tall Ceilings, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized Windows, and Back Yard **

This lovely home boasts an open layout with three true-bedrooms, a generous living room, sprawling hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and oversized windows. The windowed kitchen get plenty of sunlight and features stainless steel appliances, ample mahogany cabinetry, and plenty of space for a dining room table.

The living room and back yard are massive and perfect for relaxing and entertaining; when can you move in?

As if that isn't enough, Bedford Avenue is just one block away, making you just steps away from the L train, and surrounded by some of the best brunch spots, coffee and nightlight, and a quick stroll over to McCarren Park and The Williamsburg Waterfront, where you can enjoy the sunset or Smorgasburg at your leisure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 North 8th Street have any available units?
210 North 8th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 210 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 210 North 8th Street offer parking?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 North 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
