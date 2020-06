Amenities

Bedrooms completely separated for maximum privacy Varnished hardwood floors through outMaster king sized bedroom full and Queens sized additional bedrooms Huge eat in kitchen lots of cabinets stove fridge included Separate dining and living room as well as separate entrance to unit Heat and hot water included Won't last! Near all shopping and transportation. Near all shops restaurants supermarkets 24 hr diners and mini marts as well as major transportation. Steps to X27x26 City busses to Midtown and downtown B16 B1 B63 s79 s53 busses Near R Line 86th Street stop. Near 86th Street Business Improvement Shopping District Banana Republic, Century 21, Tj Maxx, Victoria's Secret... Etc. And much much more!