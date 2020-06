Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator dogs allowed

NO FEE: 209 SPENCER ST 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 287937



$500 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED OR THE $500 CAN BE APPLIED AS A RENT CREDIT (the advertised price is with the rent credit)!!!

ACTUAL PHOTOS OF THE UNIT. VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

ALL FURNITURE WILL BE REMOVED



NO BROKER FEE!!!



This NO FEE 1 bedroom apartment is located on the 3RD floor in a modern elevator building with roof top access. The apartment features:

-1 king size bedroom with closet

-1 queen size bedroom with the double panel french doors OR can be used as a living room

-private apartment balcony

-in unit full size washer and dryer

-central heat/air system

-video intercom system

-quaint living room space



Building:

-roof top access

- CATS ALLOWED (no fees)

-elevator building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287937

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5807031)