2060 Pacific Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system doorman

Welcome to 2060 Pacific!! Enjoy contemporary style living in this 2 bed 1bath plus bonus room, that can be used as a home office or nursery. Located in historic Crown Heights, this apartment has beautiful sunny views and clean modern finishings. Make this your home and enjoy the amenities of hardwood floors, modern living space, 11ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, french doors, energy efficient kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in unit, soaker tub, alarm and virtual doorman systems. Conveniently located, its a short 1 block walk to the B47 bus, 7 mins walk to NYC Transit C train and LIRR stops East New York and Nostrand Ave. Located one block from Atlantic Avenue, Rockaway and Eastern Parkway driving is also an easy task. Not to mention plenty of street parking. Call today and your appointment to view your dream rental space.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12933310



(RLNE5436641)