All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2060 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2060 Pacific Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

2060 Pacific Street

2060 Pacific Street · (516) 851-4665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

2060 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
doorman
Welcome to 2060 Pacific!! Enjoy contemporary style living in this 2 bed 1bath plus bonus room, that can be used as a home office or nursery. Located in historic Crown Heights, this apartment has beautiful sunny views and clean modern finishings. Make this your home and enjoy the amenities of hardwood floors, modern living space, 11ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, french doors, energy efficient kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in unit, soaker tub, alarm and virtual doorman systems. Conveniently located, its a short 1 block walk to the B47 bus, 7 mins walk to NYC Transit C train and LIRR stops East New York and Nostrand Ave. Located one block from Atlantic Avenue, Rockaway and Eastern Parkway driving is also an easy task. Not to mention plenty of street parking. Call today and your appointment to view your dream rental space.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12933310

(RLNE5436641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Pacific Street have any available units?
2060 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2060 Pacific Street have?
Some of 2060 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 2060 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 2060 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 2060 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2060 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2060 Pacific Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity